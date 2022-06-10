DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.70

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.70 and last traded at $93.16, with a volume of 876839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.85.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

