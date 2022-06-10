DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.04

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.04 and last traded at $85.58, with a volume of 115039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBSDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.9972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.