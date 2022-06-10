DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Hits $687.32 on Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00434537 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 178.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

