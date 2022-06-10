Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

