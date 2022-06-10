Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

