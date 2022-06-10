Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Price Target to GBX 200

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 232 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBJHF. Investec initiated coverage on Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ibstock from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS IBJHF opened at $2.27 on Monday. Ibstock has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

