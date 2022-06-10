DEXTools (DEXT) Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $16.52 million and $214,834.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,171,529 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

