DFSocial Gaming 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $346.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $166,182.69 and approximately $346.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00334932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 191.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00435397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

