dHedge DAO Price Hits $0.14 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $361,515.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,703,573 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

