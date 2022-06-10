Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.29). 57,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 52,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.49. The company has a market capitalization of £87.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.14.

In other Diaceutics news, insider Deborah Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,390.98).

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

