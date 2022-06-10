DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,112,000 after buying an additional 1,104,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after buying an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after buying an additional 5,178,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 349,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.