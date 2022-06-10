DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.13

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 93390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $13,981,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1,700.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 337,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

