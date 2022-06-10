Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Sells $159,845.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $314.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.94. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.29 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

