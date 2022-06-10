Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Up 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €41.20 ($44.30) and last traded at €41.10 ($44.19). 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.00 ($44.09).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.71.
Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)
Recommended Stories
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.