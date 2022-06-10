Doheny Asset Management CA Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 2.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

