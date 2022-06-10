Doheny Asset Management CA Has $241,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

