Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Denbury accounts for about 1.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA owned approximately 0.06% of Denbury worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,558,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Denbury by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after purchasing an additional 423,864 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Denbury by 40.8% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 915,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 265,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter.

DEN stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

