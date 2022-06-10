Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 1,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

