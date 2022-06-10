Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.39. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

