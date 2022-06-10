Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Receives $8.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOMA. Oppenheimer lowered Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 457,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,952. Doma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $535.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The company had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Doma by 6,364.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at $727,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

