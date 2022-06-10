Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.53. 3,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $919.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Domo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

