Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

DOMO stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Domo has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 670.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 149,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

