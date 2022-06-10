Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Trading Down 3.3%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. 136,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
About Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Draganfly (DFLYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.