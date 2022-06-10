Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Trading Down 0.8%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €49.85 ($53.60) and last traded at €50.00 ($53.76). 13,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.40 ($54.19).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €52.70 ($56.67) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The company has a market cap of $430 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.