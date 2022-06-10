DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 2.5%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.61. 6,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 156,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.
About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
