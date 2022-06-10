DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 2.5%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.61. 6,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 156,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,169,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 867,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

