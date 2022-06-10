DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024492 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012623 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

