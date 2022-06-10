Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 0.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,198,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

