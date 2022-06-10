Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DNB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.63.

DNB opened at $15.06 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

