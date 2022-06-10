DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.