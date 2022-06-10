dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Rating) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

