e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $447,617.92 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $447,617.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

