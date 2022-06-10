e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

e-Money (NGM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $13.47 million and $529,489.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00338790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 188% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00435147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.