Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

