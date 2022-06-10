Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CFO Sells $235,897.32 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EGLE stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $880.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 99,375 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

