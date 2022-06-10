Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Edison International stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

