Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.48

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 64264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

