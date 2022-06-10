Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 164,744 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 123,451 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 121,648 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

