Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.08 on Monday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -2.10.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
