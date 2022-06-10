Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.08 on Monday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -2.10.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

