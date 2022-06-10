Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

