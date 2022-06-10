Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.76-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33 billion-$5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.76-4.05 EPS.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,630. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after buying an additional 254,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.