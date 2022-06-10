EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:ENS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,025. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
