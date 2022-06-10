EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ENS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,025. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.