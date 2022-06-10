Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 8,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 25,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.51.
About Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.