EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ENQUF stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

