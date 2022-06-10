EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $58.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.