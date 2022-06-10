Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.19

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.19 and traded as low as C$60.14. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$60.66, with a volume of 42,425 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 9.7955858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.39%.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

