Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 8,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,597. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.32%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

