Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at 1.15 on Thursday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of 1.15 and a 1 year high of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.78.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.