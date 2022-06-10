Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech (Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

