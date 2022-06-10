Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81.
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About Euro Tech (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
