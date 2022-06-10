EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.70

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 8.70 and last traded at 8.76, with a volume of 1379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.84.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 130.38 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

