EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.70

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 8.70 and last traded at 8.76, with a volume of 1379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.15.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
