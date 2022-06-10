Everipedia 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.08 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $56.60 million and $3.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00321537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 196.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027930 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00434695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,921 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

